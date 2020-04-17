Italian soccer to restart May or June - FIGC chief Gravina (2)

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 129
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - Italian soccer championships will restart at the end of May or the start of June, Italian soccer federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina said Friday. He said he shared the optimism of Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora about restarting after the coronavirus lockdown ends on May 3, with three weeks then needed to introduce "rigid, careful but flexible" safety norms.
