GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that Italy's GDP will fall 5% in the first quarter because of the coronavirus. The central bank also said it saw a "significant" GDP fall in the second quarter due to the lockdown. It said every week of lockdown spells a 0.5% fall in GDP, that household spending had fallen sharply but low debt levels were helping.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su