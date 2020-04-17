Venerdì 17 Aprile 2020 | 15:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)

GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

 
Reggio Calabria
Coronavirus: Fined driver attacks cops in front of daughter

Coronavirus: Fined driver attacks cops in front of daughter

 
Rome
Coronavirus infection curve dipping says ISS

Coronavirus infection curve dipping says ISS

 
Vatican City

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 6-7,000 care home deaths since Feb - ISS (2)

Coronavirus: 6-7,000 care home deaths since Feb - ISS (2)

 
Rome
20% rise in deaths in Italy in March and April reports ISTAT

20% rise in deaths in Italy in March and April reports ISTAT

 
Rome
Coronavirus has put 21 million in economic difficulty -study

Coronavirus has put 21 million in economic difficulty -study

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Schools won't reopen in May says Azzolina

Coronavirus: Schools won't reopen in May says Azzolina

 
Milan
Northern regions wants to reopen if scientists says OK

Northern regions wants to reopen if scientists says OK

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Over 100 priests have died in Italy says CEI (2)

Coronavirus: Over 100 priests have died in Italy says CEI (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batfondi ue
Bat, truffa su fondi agricoltura ai danni dell'Agea: GdF sequestra 380mila euro, 18 indagati

Bat, truffa su fondi agricoltura ai danni dell'Agea: GdF sequestra 380mila euro, 18 indagati

 
Barimigrazioni
Bari, sul Lungomare S.Giorgio 6 nidi di «fratino»: transennati

Bari, sul Lungomare S.Giorgio 6 nidi di «fratino»: transennati

 
Foggiavideo
Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

 
Lecceviolazioni decreto
Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: sanzioni

Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: sanzioni

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Martina, confermato, sabato torna il mercato

Martina Franca: confermato, sabato torna il mercato

 
Materasanità
Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

 
Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

 

i più letti

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Elettra Lamborghini in versione sexy cuoca

Elettra Lamborghini in versione cuoca

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi»

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»

Rome

Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

'Not able to pay staff' say religious

Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

Rome, April 17 - One out of three Catholic Church-run schools in Italy will not reopen due to economic difficulties in the coronavirus emergency, the heads of religious orders USMI and CISM said Friday. "We're not able to pay our staff," said Mother Yvonne Reungoat and Father Luigi Gateani.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati