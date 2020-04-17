Coronavirus: 1 out of 3 Church-run schools 'won't reopen' (2)

GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - One out of three Catholic Church-run schools in Italy will not reopen due to economic difficulties in the coronavirus emergency, the heads of religious orders USMI and CISM said Friday. "We're not able to pay our staff," said Mother Yvonne Reungoat and Father Luigi Gateani.
