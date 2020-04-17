Coronavirus: Fined driver attacks cops in front of daughter

GDP fell 5% in first quarter - Bank of Italy (2)
Reggio Calabria
17 Aprile 2020
Reggio Calabria, April 17 - A man fined for being out in his car without a valid reason amid the coronavirus lockdown attacked four police, three men and a woman, in front of his young daughter, in Reggio Calabria on Friday. "It was pure madness," said city mayor Giuseppe Falcomatà.
