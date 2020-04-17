Coronavirus infection curve dipping says ISS

Rome, April 17 - Italy's coronavirus infection curve is dipping, the president of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, said Friday. Brusaferro said the picture was different in different parts of Italy, but added that there had been a "strong reactivity" to outbreaks. He said the lockdown had averted cases in many areas. He said tests should be carried out in order to let Italians "live with the virus" ISS chief epidemiologist Giovanni Rezza said the trend was "downward but is not disappearing". He said there had been no peak and said 'phase two' could take place with social distancing. Rezza said "the red zones will be crucial, post-lockdown".