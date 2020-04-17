20% rise in deaths in Italy in March and April reports ISTAT

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - There has been a 20% rise in deaths in Italy in March and April this year compared to the average of 2015-2019, ISTAT said amid the coronavirus emergency Friday. Deaths in Bergamo, one of he hardest-hit provinces, are five-fold up. The survey was done on a sample of 1,689 municipalities.
