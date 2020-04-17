Venerdì 17 Aprile 2020 | 13:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 6-7,000 care home deaths since Feb - ISS (2)

Coronavirus: 6-7,000 care home deaths since Feb - ISS (2)

 
Rome
20% rise in deaths in Italy in March and April reports ISTAT

20% rise in deaths in Italy in March and April reports ISTAT

 
Rome
Coronavirus has put 21 million in economic difficulty -study

Coronavirus has put 21 million in economic difficulty -study

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Schools won't reopen in May says Azzolina

Coronavirus: Schools won't reopen in May says Azzolina

 
Milan
Northern regions wants to reopen if scientists says OK

Northern regions wants to reopen if scientists says OK

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Over 100 priests have died in Italy says CEI (2)

Coronavirus: Over 100 priests have died in Italy says CEI (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll rises to 10

Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll rises to 10

 
Rome
Coronavirus: ordinance signed for tracking app

Coronavirus: ordinance signed for tracking app

 
Rome
Coronavirus: ordinance signed for tracking app

Coronavirus: ordinance signed for tracking app

 
Rome
>>>ANSA/ Coronavirus: Don't make mistakes now says WHO Europe

>>>ANSA/ Coronavirus: Don't make mistakes now says WHO Europe

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

Il Bari spera nel disco verde, playoff leggeri o ripescaggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiavideo
Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

Attentati Foggia: uomo incastrato dai filmati, non risponde davanti al gip

 
Barinel Barese
Modugno: dopo lo stop apre parco per bimbi autistici, con ingressi scaglionati

Modugno: dopo lo stop apre parco per bimbi autistici, con ingressi scaglionati

 
Lecceviolazioni decreto
Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: sanzioni

Gallipoli, tutti insieme, adulti e bimbi, a festeggiare compleanno: sanzioni

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

Coronavirus Basilicata: 1 nuovo positivo nelle ultime 24 ore, 22 decessi in totale

 
BatUn pensiero dopo la guarigione
Andria, io medico-paziente vi racconto il Covid-19

Andria: «Io, medico-paziente, vi racconto il Covid-19»

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Martina, confermato, sabato torna il mercato

Martina Franca: confermato, sabato torna il mercato

 
Materasanità
Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

Coronavirus, Azienda Sanitaria Matera: «Screening popolazione vulnerabile»

 
Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

 

i più letti

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati

Elettra Lamborghini in versione sexy cuoca

Elettra Lamborghini in versione cuoca

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi»

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»

Rome

Coronavirus: 6-7,000 care home deaths since Feb - ISS (2)

Hard to tell COVID from flu say health experts

Coronavirus: 6-7,000 care home deaths since Feb - ISS (2)

Rome, April 17 - There have been 6,000-7,000 deaths since February 1 in Italian care homes, which are the focus of various probes, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday. It has often been hard to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19, it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati