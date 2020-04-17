Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)
Vatican City
17 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 17 - Pope Francis said at morning mass at Casa Santa Marta Friday that celebrating Mass without the faithful was a "danger" and that "we have to get out of the tunnel" because the Church means "familiarity with the people. "This is not the Church, it is a Church in a difficult situation," he said. "We cannot 'viralise' the sacraments", Francis said.
