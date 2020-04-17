Coronavirus has put 21 million in economic difficulty -study

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - Some 21 million Italians are in economic difficulty due to the coronavirus and half of them have no income, a university report said Friday. Some seven million Italians are living on gross income of 500 euros a month, said the report from the Università della Tuscia.
