Coronavirus: Schools won't reopen in May says Azzolina

Rome, April 17 - Italian children will not go back to school in May, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told Corriere della Sera newspaper Friday. She added that, despite the lockdown, report cards would be "true" and marks could go as low as four or five out of 10. Azzolina also said parental leave would be extended as well as a baby-sitter bonus to help families cope. She said that the maturità school-leaving certificate exams should ideally take place at school, however.