Northern regions wants to reopen if scientists says OK

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)
Milan
17 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 17 - Italy's northernmost regions want to reopen some activities in 'phase two' of the virus emergency after lockdown ends on May 4, but only after a green light from scientists, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana and Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said Friday. "But we have a duty to be ready," they said. However, Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini disagreed and said "the (central) government has the final word"
