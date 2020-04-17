Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll rises to 10

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's pharmacists rose to 10 as another one died Friday. The latest casualty is Camillo Alinovi from Varese Ligure, in the province of La Spezia.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su