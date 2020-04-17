Coronavirus: ordinance signed for tracking app

Coronavirus: We must emerge from the tunnel says pope (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 74 nuovi casi. 11 i morti. Salgono i guariti. Tutti i dati
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - Coronavirus Procurement Commissioner Domenico Arcuri on Friday signed an ordinance for a deal for a tracking app to help in the battle against COVID-19. The ordinance makes it possible to "proceed with the stipulation of a contract for the free concession of the licence to use contact-tracing software" and related services with the Bending Spoons Spa company. The app will trace every person who has been in contact with a mobile phone owner who has tested positive for coronavirus in the previous few weeks, in a bid to automate coronavirus contact tracing, and allow the easing of restrictions.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su