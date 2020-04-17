ANSA/ Coronavirus: Don't make mistakes now says WHO Europe

Rome, April 17 - World Health Organization (WHO) Europe Director Hans Kluge has warned countries that they "must not make mistakes now - although spring has come, we are still in the middle of the storm". While some countries are still suffering a major impact from COVID-19, the situation is calm in others and the number of new cases is declining. The slowdown of the epidemic in some European countries has led governments to develop plans for the so-called 'phase two' and relax some measures to give the economy an injection of oxygen. The figures, however, remind us that Europe is still the epicentre of the pandemic: it has 90,000 deaths, over 65% of the total, and more than half of the two million cases of infection registered around the world. Furthermore, "in the last 10 days, the number of reported cases in the region has doubled" said Kluge. Normality is still distant in Britain, where deaths went back up, increasing by 861 in 24 hours, and the number of infected hit the threshold of 100,000 cases. As for Spain, which is second only to the United States for number of cases, the daily rise in contagions was the highest since April 9. There is a total of almost 183,000 cases and over 19,000 deaths. The WHO is also worried about contagion among health professionals. "Of 300,000 coronavirus tests done in Europe, one case of contagion out of 13 regards health professionals," said Catherine Smallwood of WHO Europe.