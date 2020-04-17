Coronavirus: ordinance signed for tracking app
Rome
17 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 17 - Coronavirus Procurement Commissioner Domenico Arcuri on Friday signed an ordinance for a deal for a tracking app to help in the battle against COVID-19. The ordinance makes it possible to "proceed with the stipulation of a contract for the free concession of the licence to use contact-tracing software" and related services with the Bending Spoons Spa company.
