Giovedì 16 Aprile 2020 | 20:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 525, No. of infected rises 1,189

Coronavirus: deaths up 525, No. of infected rises 1,189

 
Rome
Haste to reopen cd mean closing down again - Di Maio (2)

Haste to reopen cd mean closing down again - Di Maio (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus is chance for mafia usury, laundering-UIF report (2)

Coronavirus is chance for mafia usury, laundering-UIF report (2)

 
Rome
Care-home mortality rate much higher than average - Starace (2)

Care-home mortality rate much higher than average - Starace (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 127

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 127

 
«Happy times»
Stockholm, Tokyo and the Professor «Money Heist - La Casa de Papel»

Money Heist - La Casa de Papel, sexy ballet behind the scenes

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 125

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 125

 
Palermo
Missing woman's body found, murder suspected (2)

Missing woman's body found, murder suspected (2)

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Lombardy moots working week spread over 7 days

Coronavirus: Lombardy moots working week spread over 7 days

 
Rome

++ Coronavirus: Doctor toll rises to 125 as 3 more die ++

 
Palermo
Coronavirus: Don't extend lockdown beyond May 3 says Sicily

Coronavirus: Don't extend lockdown beyond May 3 says Sicily

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Luigi De Laurentiis col padre Aurelio De Laurentiis

Campionato interrotto, e il Bari calcio? Si pensa al ripescaggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati

 
HomeL'allarme
Coronavirus, 80 positivi in Rssa di Bari: deceduto paziente a Villa Giovanna

Coronavirus, 80 positivi in Rssa di Bari: deceduto paziente a Villa Giovanna

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, termoscanner e saturimetri per entrare in Tribunale

Potenza, termoscanner e saturimetri per entrare in Tribunale

 
FoggiaLe indagini
Foggia, bombe ai danni di testimoni Dda: fermato presunto autore È un 32enne albanese

Foggia, bombe ai danni di testimoni Dda: fermato presunto autore
È un 32enne albanese

 
Tarantoemergenza coronavirus
Mittal Taranto, incontro azienda sindacati su Covid e Cassa integrazione

Mittal Taranto, incontro azienda sindacati su Covid e Cassa integrazione

 
LecceIl caso
Post Coronavirus, la proposta del sindaco di Lecce per le spiagge libere

Post Coronavirus, la proposta del sindaco di Lecce per le spiagge libere

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, ressa davanti all'ex ospedale per il ritiro dei farmaci

Barletta, ressa davanti all'ex ospedale per il ritiro dei farmaci

 
MateraAmbiente
piscina nucleare

Rotondella, via libera ai lavori all'Itrec: si mette mano alla «piscina nucleare»

 

i più letti

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Stoccolma, Tokyo e il Professore in La Casa di Carta

La Casa di Carta, il balletto dietro le quinte in Thailandia

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Coronavirus, Italia's got talent: I Camillas, addio Mirko Bertuccioli

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Bari, spara a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi»

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»

Rome

Coronavirus: deaths up 525, No. of infected rises 1,189

Total number of cases in Italy up 3,786 to 168,941

Coronavirus: deaths up 525, No. of infected rises 1,189

Rome, April 16 - The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that 106,607 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,189 more than Wednesday. That is slightly higher than Wednesday's daily rise of 1,127. The department said 22,170 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 525. Wednesday's rise was 578. It said 40,164 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 2,072. That compares to Wednesday's rise of 962. The total number of cases in Italy, included the deceased and those who have recovered, has risen 3,786 to 168,941. That is higher than Wednesday's rise of 2,972. The declining trend for the number of patients in intensive care continued, with a fall of 143 taking the number down to 2,936, below the 3,000 threshold for the first time since March 20.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati