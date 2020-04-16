Coronavirus: deaths up 525, No. of infected rises 1,189

Rome, April 16 - The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that 106,607 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,189 more than Wednesday. That is slightly higher than Wednesday's daily rise of 1,127. The department said 22,170 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 525. Wednesday's rise was 578. It said 40,164 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 2,072. That compares to Wednesday's rise of 962. The total number of cases in Italy, included the deceased and those who have recovered, has risen 3,786 to 168,941. That is higher than Wednesday's rise of 2,972. The declining trend for the number of patients in intensive care continued, with a fall of 143 taking the number down to 2,936, below the 3,000 threshold for the first time since March 20.