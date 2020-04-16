Coronavirus is chance for mafia usury, laundering-UIF report (2)

Haste to reopen cd mean closing down again - Di Maio (2)
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The coronavirus emergency is an opportunity for Italy's mafias to boost their usury and money laundering activities, the Bank of Italy's financial information unit (UIF) said Thursday. The crisis, it said, offers the mafias a chance to "carry out loansharking activities and take over or infiltrate crisis-hit businesses with the aim of laundering money".
