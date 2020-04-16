Haste to reopen cd mean closing down again - Di Maio (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Altamura, cc consegnano a domicilio 100 tablet agli studenti per didattica a distanza
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, il coronavirus uccide 2 anziane in Rssa «Il focolare» 102 i contagiati
Mittal Taranto, incontro azienda sindacati su Covid e Cassa integrazione
i più letti
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - Being too hasty in reopening activities after the coronavirus lockdown could mean having to close them down again, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. "We must reopen carefully so as not to find ourselves like some states abroad who have had to close everything out of the haste to reopen everything," he told parliament. Di Maio said Italy must restart "when the scientists tell us".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su