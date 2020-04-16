Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 127

Haste to reopen cd mean closing down again - Di Maio (2)
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 127 as two more physicians died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said. The latest casualties were Pietro Bellini (family doctor) and Renzo Mattei (retired doctor). FNOMCEO's toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front line against the virus.
