Care-home mortality rate much higher than average - Starace (2)

Haste to reopen cd mean closing down again - Di Maio (2)
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The COVID-19 mortality rate in Italian care homes is much higher than the average national figure, Higher Health Council psychiatrist and member of the government's coronavirus task force Fabrizio Starace told ANSA Thursday. Prosecutors are investigating scores of care-home deaths, mainly in the northern region of Lombardy.
