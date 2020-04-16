Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 125

Rome, April 16 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 125 as three more physicians died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said. They were Alberto Guidetti (gynecologist), Alberto Omo (care home health director) and Giancarlo Buccheri (alternative medicine practitioner). In Italy 31 nurses and nine pharmacists have also died with the coronavirus, with an obstetrician dying near Naples Thursday.