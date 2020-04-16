Missing woman's body found, murder suspected (2)

Money Heist - La Casa de Papel, sexy ballet behind the scenes
16 Aprile 2020
Palermo, April 16 - The body of a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Sicily two days ago was found in the Sicilian countryside Thursday and murder is suspected. The body of Bagheria resident Maria Angela Corona was found between Bagheria and Ciminna with signs of strangulation on it, police said.
