Coronavirus: Lombardy moots working week spread over 7 days

Milan, April 16 - To make work safer in the post-lockdown 'phase two, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana on Thursday suggested spreading out the working week over seven days rather than five. Fontana said he had discussed phase two, which may start after the current scheduled end of the lockdown on May 3, with Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia. Boccia told him that a "steering committee" would meet on Saturday or Sunday to discuss ways of restarting activities which have been closed down by the virus. Veneto may reopen all the productive activities that have been locked down due to the coronavirus after the lockdown ends, on May 4, or "even earlier if there are the health prerequisites from the scientific world," Governor Luca Zaia said Thursday. "I imagine that the deadline is May 4," he said, stressing that the restart would depend on scientific advice and on respecting social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment. The government should not extend the coronavirus lockdown beyond its current deadline of May 3, Sicilian Health Councilor Ruggero Razza told the regional assembly on Thursday. "Our position is that we cannot go beyond that date," he said. Southern Italy had been hit less hard by COVID-19 than the north of the country.