Coronavirus: Don't extend lockdown beyond May 3 says Sicily

Palermo
16 Aprile 2020
Palermo, April 16 - The government should not extend the coronavirus lockdown beyond its current deadline of May 3, Sicilian Health Councilor Ruggero Razza told the regional assembly on Thursday. "Our position is that we cannot go beyond that date," he said. Southern Italy had been hit less hard by COVID-19 than the north of the country.
