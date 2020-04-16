Coronavirus: Veneto will reopen May 4, perhaps earlier -Zaia

Money Heist - La Casa de Papel, sexy ballet behind the scenes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Altamura, cc consegnano a domicilio 100 tablet agli studenti per didattica a distanza
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Mittal Taranto, incontro azienda sindacati su Covid e Cassa integrazione
Asl Bari distribuisce maschere con visiera: «I farmacisti operano in sicurezza»
Brindisi, stoccavano rifiuti speciali senza autorizzazione, denunciati in 2
i più letti
Venice
16 Aprile 2020
Venice, April 16 - Veneto may reopen all the productive activities that have been locked down due to the coronavirus after the lockdown ends, on May 4, or "even earlier if there are the health prerequisites from the scientific world," Governor Luca Zaia said Thursday. "I imagine that the deadline is May 4," he said, stressing that the restart would depend on scientific advice and on respecting social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su