Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief

Milan, April 16 - To make work safer in the post-lockdown 'phase two, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana on Thursday suggested spreading out the working week over seven days rather than five. Fontana said he had discussed phase two, which may start after the current scheduled end of the lockdown on May 3, with Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia. Boccia told him that a "steering committee" would meet on Saturday or Sunday to discuss ways of restarting activities which have been closed down by the virus.