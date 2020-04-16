Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll in Italy rises to nine

Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's pharmacists rose to nine after another one died on Thursday, the federation of pharmacists guilds FOFI said. The latest casualty was Fernando Marcantonio, 64, owner of a pharmacy at Mariano Comense near Como, FOFI President Andrea Mandelli said. "The profession continues to pay a heavy toll to the epidemic," he said.
