Milan
Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief

Rome
Turin Book Fair chief, Italian translator mourn Sepulveda

Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll in Italy rises to nine

Rome
Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 31

Rome
Coronavirus: Turin Book Fair chief mourns Sepulveda

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope pays tribute to pharmacists

Rome
Carlo Bonomi tapped as head of Confindustria (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: More than 1 serum immunity test 'to be used'

Rome
Coronavirus: Access to Rome buses may be staggered

Rome
Coronavirus vaccine should be compulsory says Sileri

Rome
Coronavirus:Banks to issue business loans from Monday - govt

Luigi De Laurentiis col padre Aurelio De Laurentiis

Campionato interrotto, e il Bari calcio? Si pensa al ripescaggio

 

BatIl caso
Barletta, ressa davanti all'ex ospedale per il ritiro dei farmaci

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata. 16 nuovi positivi nelle ultime 24 ore: 22 i morti

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Asl bari distribuisce 10mila maschere con visiera

FoggiaLa decisione
Coronavirus, dal 12 maggio riprendono le udienze al tribunale di Foggia

LecceI controlli
Otranto, trovato a 25 chilometri da casa: «Volevo fumare lontano dai miei nipoti»

BrindisiA Torre Santa Susanna
Brindisi, stoccavano rifiuti speciali senza autorizzazione, denunciati in 2

TarantoL'evento
Covid 19, primo Maggio Taranto annullato: al posto del Concertone un docufilm

MateraAmbiente
piscina nucleare

Rotondella, via libera ai lavori all'Itrec: si mette mano alla «piscina nucleare»

 

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Coronavirus, Italia's got talent: I Camillas, addio Mirko Bertuccioli

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi»

Coronavirus Puglia, trend stabile per i contagi: 66 casi. 10 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati

Rome

Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll in Italy rises to nine

Owner of pharmacy near Como dies

Rome, April 16 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's pharmacists rose to nine after another one died on Thursday, the federation of pharmacists guilds FOFI said. The latest casualty was Fernando Marcantonio, 64, owner of a pharmacy at Mariano Comense near Como, FOFI President Andrea Mandelli said. "The profession continues to pay a heavy toll to the epidemic," he said.

