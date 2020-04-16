Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 31

Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's nurses rose to 31 with another death Thursday. Some 32% of the dead nurses worked in residential care homes, the federation of nurses' guilds FNOPI said. Some 50% worked outside hospitals, FNOPI said. Some 8,600 nurses are currently infected with COVID-19.
