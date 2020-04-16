Coronavirus: Turin Book Fair chief mourns Sepulveda

Rome, April 16 - Turin Book Fair Director Nicola Lagioia on Thursday remembered Luis Sepulveda, the hugely popular Chilean writer who died with the coronavirus earlier in the day at the age of 70 in Oviedo. "Sepulveda came to the Turin Book fair with great pleasure. "He came a load of times, the last time in 2019. "We are extremely attached to him. "For us it's as if a piece of our extended family has passed".