Coronavirus: Pope pays tribute to pharmacists

Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief
Vatican City
16 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 16 - Pope Francis on Thursday dedicated the morning Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican to pharmacists fighting the coronavirus, saying that, like doctors and nurses, "they work so hard to help the sick recover from the illness. "Let us pray for them, too," he said.
