Coronavirus: More than 1 serum immunity test 'to be used'

Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Altamura, cc consegnano a domicilio 100 tablet agli studenti per didattica a distanza
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Asl Bari distribuisce maschere con visiera: «I farmacisti operano in sicurezza»
Brindisi, stoccavano rifiuti speciali senza autorizzazione, denunciati in 2
i più letti
Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - More than one serum test to detect immunity to the coronavirus may be used in Italy, sources told ANSA Thursday. The tests will be carried out initially on a national sample of 150,000 healthy individuals who have recovered from the virus. More people may be involved at a later stage, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su