Carlo Bonomi tapped as head of Confindustria (2)

Coronavirus: Spread working week over 7 days-Lombardy chief
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Altamura, cc consegnano a domicilio 100 tablet agli studenti per didattica a distanza
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Asl Bari distribuisce maschere con visiera: «I farmacisti operano in sicurezza»
Brindisi, stoccavano rifiuti speciali senza autorizzazione, denunciati in 2
i più letti
Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - Carlo Bonomi was designated head of industrial employers group Confindustria on Thursday, beating Licia Mattioli by 123 votes to 60. Bonomi is expected to be definitively elected by an assembly on May 20.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su