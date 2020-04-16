Coronavirus vaccine should be compulsory says Sileri

Coronavirus: Access to Rome buses may be staggered
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - A future coronavirus vaccine should be made compulsory for all, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said Thursday. "Seeing the damage it (COVID-19) has caused, I have no doubt that such a vaccine should be made obligatory," he said. "Once its effectiveness is assured, there should be maximum cover".
