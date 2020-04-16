Coronavirus:Banks to issue business loans from Monday - govt

Coronavirus: Access to Rome buses may be staggered
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, stoccavano rifiuti speciali senza autorizzazione, denunciati in 2
i più letti
Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The government has enabled Italian banks to issue loans to businesses "already on Monday or Tuesday," Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said Thursday. He said a much-needed liquidity operation amid the coronavirus emergency had been set up with the help of the Italian banking Association, ABI. Loans will be guaranteed by the State and will have special low interest rates. "Applications can be filed as early as tomorrow, Friday," he said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su