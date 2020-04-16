Coronavirus: Access to Rome buses may be staggered
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - Rome bus and metro passengers may be staggered when Italy emerges from coronavirus lockdown, city council sources said Thursday. Passengers may be counted and signs will be put on the floors of vehicles and at bust stops to help them keep a safe distance, they said. Other ideas include monitoring passenger flows and tracing via cellphones.
