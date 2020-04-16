Coronavirus: Lombardy's Gallera blasts 'political looting'

Milan, April 16 - Lombardy Welfare Councilor Giulio Gallera said Thursday he was "disgusted by political looting" after Lombardy's request to reopen many productive activities after the coronavirus lockdown ends came under heavy fire. Gallera said he was "embittered" by the attacks from the local centre-left opposition and the press, which said Lombardy was being hasty. Gallera also said, on claims that Lombardy's had been slow to respond to the virus, that "hindsight is an easy game for those who stood and watched. "We were in the trenches, and we still are". Lombardy has been by far the hardest-hit of Italy's regions, accounting for over half of the more than 20,000 victims.