Cops dismantle illegal facemask ring

Coronavirus: Access to Rome buses may be staggered
Turin
16 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 16 - Turin finance police on Thursday seized 400,000 facemasks allegedly illegally imported into Italy from China to be sold across Italy. Four Chinese businessmen have been placed under investigation on suspicion of planning to import five million masks in a week. They declared at the Italian border that the material was destined for "essential services", thus earning government exemptions, but this was false, police said.
