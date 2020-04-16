Bishops set to ask to hold Masses, funerals in phase two

Rome, April 16 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Thursday said it would ask the government to be allowed to hold Masses and funerals as Italy emerges from coronavirus lockdown into 'phase two' of living with the virus. The CEI said it would like to hold Masses with volunteers ensuring social distancing and funerals, baptisms and weddings with the presence of close relations and some community contact while wearing personal protective equipment. "With all the attention required by the emergency we must return to 'inhabiting' the Church, the country has a profound need for that, there is a huge demand and responding means giving a contribution to social cohesion," CEI Undersecretary father Ivan Maffeis told ANSA. The current lockdown measures are set to run until May 3.