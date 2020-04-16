EU apology to Italy important 'act of truth' - Di Maio

(see related story). Rome, April 16 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's apology to Italy for not helping enough initially with the coronavirus emergency is an "important act of truth" and Europe should now show more solidarity, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. "Now Europe must have the courage to defend and safeguard all peoples," he said. "We need a Europe with more solidarity," Di Maio said, adding that a negotiation on funding the economic response to the emergency "is one of the most important negotiations in our history". Italy is expected to renew its push for coronabonds at an April 23 EU summit.