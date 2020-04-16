Coronavirus: We won't activate ESM - Industry Min Patuanelli

Rome, April 16 - Italy will not activate the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund to offset the impact of the coronavirus emergency, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said Thursday. "The no to the ESM is definitive, Italy will never have to activate it," he said after a government ruction on whether to use it. But Patuanelli said Italy might agree to use the fund if an EU summit on April 23 decides to remove conditions on its use, and "break it open like a piggy bank". "At the moment the ESM is what we know, and imposes dangerous conditions. "Let's wait and see what comes out of the European Council. If, there, they decide to break open the ESM like a piggy bank, take the money and use it, then it will mean that we have broken the ESM". The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and its main partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Wednesday clashed over the ESM with the latter calling for its use and the former rejecting that proposal. Italy is also still intending to push for euro bonds as an alternative to the ESM at the EU summit.