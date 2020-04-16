Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 122

Coronavirus: Access to Rome buses may be staggered
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, stoccavano rifiuti speciali senza autorizzazione, denunciati in 2
i più letti
Puglia, l'estate post Covid per Emiliano: «Ingressi limitati e elicotteri sui lidi». «Pulizie entro il 3 maggio»
Rome
16 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 16 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 122 as another physician died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said. The latest casualty was Arrigo Moglia, a neurologist. The FNOMCEO tally includes retired doctors who have returned to the front line in the virus battle.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su