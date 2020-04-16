Six arrested over Palermo nursing-home brutality

Palermo, April 16 - Italian finance police have seized arrested six women working at a Palermo nursing home on charges including elderly abuse, fraudulent bankruptcy and money laundering. Investigators documented, through the use of surveillance cameras, dozens of incidents of physical and psychological torture against guests of the nursing home. Those arrested had pushed, kicked, slapped, and insulted the elderly residents of the home. Some of the residents later engaged in self-harm. The nursing home was also found not to have complied with COVID-19 containment measures.