Coronavirus: deaths up 578, No. of infected rises 1,127

Rome, April 15 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that 105,418 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,127 in 24 hours. Tuesday's daily rise was 675. The department said 21,645 people have died with the coronavirus here, 578 more than Tuesday. That is down from Tuesday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths of 602. It said 38,092 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 962. Tuesday's rise was 1,695. The total number of registered cases in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is 165,155, up 2,667 on Tuesday. The rise in the overall number of cases on Tuesday was 2,972. The overall number of swabs taken so far is 1,117,404, over 43,000 more than Tuesday. Some 544,000 have been taken in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.