Di Maio calls Guterres on Italian vaccine-alliance proposal
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati. Prorogata sospensione ricoveri ed esami non urgenti
Rome
15 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 15 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday phoned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present Italy's proposal to the UN and the World Health Organization for a grand international alliance to work on a coronavirus vaccine. "The world must be united in the face of this challenge and we must make sure that the vaccine, when it arrives, will be for everyone, not just the few," Di Maio stressed to Guterres.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su