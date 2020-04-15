Mercoledì 15 Aprile 2020 | 19:19

Rome
Di Maio calls Guterres on Italian vaccine-alliance proposal

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 578, No. of infected rises 1,127

Rome
Coronavirus: Azzolina starts talks for education plan

Turin
Piedmont to make facemasks compulsory after restart

Milan
Lombardy asks for resumption of productive activities May 4 (2)

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope sets up task force for phase 2 (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: five die in disabled homes

Rome
Prefects to enforce coronavirus work safety norms

Rome
Opening hours to differ for public offices and factories

Rome
Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start

Turin
Coronavirus: Juventus say Rugani and Matuidi have recovered

BariIl caso
Emergenza Covid 19, il mercato solidale si sposta on line

Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Gallipoli, fanno kitesurf multati tre ragazzi

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, termosifoni accesi fino al 30 aprile

Puglia con le stelletteEMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS
Barletta, ventilatore polmonaredonato dai militari dell'82° Torino

TarantoIn prefettura
Taranto, Contratto istituzionale di sviluppo: venerdì incontro con sottosegretario Turco

FoggiaSolidarietà
Cerignola, oltre 1.100 le famiglie in difficoltà aiutate distribuiti 1.700 pacchi alimentari e farmaci

BrindisiSanità
Emergenza Covid 19, l'appello di Asl Brindisi: «Manca sangue, donate»

Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, dalla stampa a piombo alla visiera per gli occhi

Rome

Coronavirus: Azzolina starts talks for education plan

We will turn crisis into opportunity says minister

Rome, April 15 - Education Minister Lucia Azzolina sad Wednesday her ministry was setting up talks with experts who will flank the government for "our plan for the world of education" as Italy emerges from lockdown. "Not only how to restart in September, an issue we are already working on, but also how to rebuild, emerging from his emergency, a new school. "We will give prompt answers, we will turn this crisis into an opportunity".

