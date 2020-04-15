Piedmont to make facemasks compulsory after restart

Di Maio calls Guterres on Italian vaccine-alliance proposal
Turin
15 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 15 - Piedmont said Wednesday that, like Lombardy, it would make facemasks compulsory when activities resume after the end of Italy's lockdown on May 3. "But we'll only do so when everyone has one," said Governor Alberto Cirio.
