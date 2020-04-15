Mercoledì 15 Aprile 2020 | 17:39

Milan
Lombardy asks for resumption of productive activities May 4 (2)

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope sets up task force for phase 2 (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: five die in disabled homes

Rome
Prefects to enforce coronavirus work safety norms

Rome
Opening hours to differ for public offices and factories

Rome
Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start

Turin
Coronavirus: Juventus say Rugani and Matuidi have recovered

New York
Italy deficit to rise to 8.3% in 2020 - IMF (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 30

Vatican City
Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Smart working averted 60 tonnes of CO2 - rèport

Calcio
Luigi De Laurentiis col padre Aurelio De Laurentiis

Campionato interrotto, e il Bari calcio? Si pensa al ripescaggio

 

Il video
Bari, al tempo del Covid 19 la reunion a distanza degli Oesais con «Turist Inglais»

In prefettura
Taranto, Contratto istituzionale di sviluppo: venerdì incontro con sottosegretario Turco

Maltempo
Allarme agricoltura, sindaco di Melfi: «Stato calamità per settore cerealicolo»

Solidarietà
Cerignola, oltre 1.100 le famiglie in difficoltà aiutate distribuiti 1.700 pacchi alimentari e farmaci

Sanità
Emergenza Covid 19, l'appello di Asl Brindisi: «Manca sangue, donate»

emergenza coronavirus
Trani, gli albergatori, parola d'ordine: bisogna essere tutti pronti

emergenza coronavirus
Matera, dalla stampa a piombo alla visiera per gli occhi

emergenza coronavirus
Lecce, 28mila mascherine donate dalla comunità cinese

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Milan

Lombardy asks for resumption of productive activities May 4 (2)

Region says facemasks, serum tests will be compulsory

Milan, April 15 - Lombardy on Wednesday requested the resumption of its productive activities from May 4, the day after Italy's current coronavirus lockdown is due to end. It said these activities could restart as long as four conditions were respected: social distancing of at least a metre; compulsory face masks; compulsory working from home for the activities that are possible; and the start of serum testing for those who have built up a virus immunity, due to begin April 21 at the San Matteo Hospital in Pavia.

