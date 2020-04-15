Lombardy asks for resumption of productive activities May 4 (2)

Milan, April 15 - Lombardy on Wednesday requested the resumption of its productive activities from May 4, the day after Italy's current coronavirus lockdown is due to end. It said these activities could restart as long as four conditions were respected: social distancing of at least a metre; compulsory face masks; compulsory working from home for the activities that are possible; and the start of serum testing for those who have built up a virus immunity, due to begin April 21 at the San Matteo Hospital in Pavia.