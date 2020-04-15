Coronavirus: Pope sets up task force for phase 2 (2)

Vatican City, April 15 - Pope Francis is setting up a task force for phase two of the coronavirus pandemic when the world leaves lockdown to face great social and economic challenges, according to a statement issued Wednesday. The pope has asked the Dicastery for Integral Human Development to "create a Commission, in collaboration with other dicasteries of the Roman Curia, to express the concern and love of the Church for the whole human family vis-a-vis the COVID-19 pandemic, above all via analysis and reflection on the socio-economic and cultural challenges of the future and the proposals for guidelines to tackle them", the statement said.