Opening hours to differ for public offices and factories

Rome
15 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 15 - Opening hours for public offices will differ from those of factories when Italy reopens after lockdown on May 3, sources said Wednesday. Public transport will also be reorganized by the task force led by former Vodafone Italia chief Vittorio Colao, they said. Staggered entry and exit would ease pressure on transport, they said.
