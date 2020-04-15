Coronavirus: five die in disabled homes

Lombardy asks for resumption of productive activities May 4 (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati. Prorogata sospensione ricoveri ed esami non urgenti
Rome
15 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 15 - Five people have died of the coronavirus in Italy's disabled homes recently, the head of the association of families of the disabled ANFFAS, Roberto Speziale, told ANSA Wednesday. "Homes for the disabled are the new virus hotspots," he said. Speziale said 57 disabled residents had been infected in 17 facilities.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su